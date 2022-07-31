'Rashtrapatni' row: Congress politicising the matter, says Pralhad Joshi

The controversy over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark refused to abate as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on July 31 said that the Congress party is politicising the issue. “It's arrogance of Congress. Party Chief (Sonia Gandhi) should've apologised on behalf of leader (Adhir Ranjan) because it's ultimately her who appointed him. They did it deliberately and instead of apologizing they're politicising it,” said Pralhad Joshi.