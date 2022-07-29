‘Rashtrapatni’ row BJP diverting attention from prominent issues says KC Venugopal

Congress MP KC Venugopal on July 29, alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party tried to divert attention from important issues like inflation and unemployment by asking Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to apologise on Adhir Ranjan’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark.He said, “BJP wants to divert the entire issue of price rise and unemployment which is why they are doing these dramas. They are asking for an apology from Sonia Gandhi even when Adhir Ranjan (Congress MP) already said it was a slip of tongue. They are cornering Sonia Gandhi.”