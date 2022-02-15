Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Rashmika Mandanna amp up style quotient in Mumbai

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna posed for paps in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in her stylish appearance. Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mission Majnu'.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.