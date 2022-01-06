Rapid rise in COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern, says MP Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on January 06 said that the State reported 1,033 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is around double the number recorded a day before and it is a matter of concern. “Daily positive cases are rising rapidly. We imposed some more restrictions yesterday, including a cap of 250 people at wedding gatherings. Only 50 people are allowed to attend final rites. I instructed officials to increase beds in hospitals,” he added.