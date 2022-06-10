Rapid development in last two decades is pride of Gujarat PM Modi in Navsari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects in Navsari, Gujarat on June 10. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the last 8 years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state.”