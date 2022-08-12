Rape Horror: Three Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted In Delhi, Four People Held

Another case of rape horror has been reported in the national capital. Three minor girls were allegedly kidnapped, drugged and sexually assaulted in Delhi’s Rohini. If that wasn’t all, the accused had plans to sell the victims in Chandigarh. The girls managed to escape and were later found by the police in Karol Bagh. The police added that they have arrested four people, including two women. The fifth accused, however, has escaped.