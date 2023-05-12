Randeep Surjewala exudes confidence in Congress forming government in Karnataka

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on May 12 thanked the voters of Karnataka and exuded confidence in Congress forming government in the state. Speaking to media persons, Surjewala said, “I want to thank the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka who have voted for the Congress party. Let us wait till tomorrow, till the results are out. BJP has admitted their defeat. Congress party will form the government and we will serve the people of Karnataka.”