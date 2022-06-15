Randeep Surjewala demands disciplinary inquiry on Delhi Police following entry in Congress office

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on June 15 demanded an FIR over the Delhi Police officials following the instructions of BJP government and illegally entering the Congress office and beating up the workers. “We demand an FIR be lodged, they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry be initiated. Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all District levels day after tomorrow,” he said.