Ranchi violence: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals DIG to stop illegitimate arrests

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi on June 12 in Ranchi, informed that he met the DIG and the DGP regarding the Ranchi violence that erupted in the city over the remakes on the Prophet Muhammad. The General Secretary also informed that he has appealed to the DIG to stop the illegitimate arrests. “Situation in Ranchi worsened the day before yesterday due to the protests (over controversial religious remarks), there was a loss of lives. So we came to meet the DIG, DGP. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident,” the General Secretary said. “The report will come within a week, as per the DIG. We will visit the residence of the people who died. The Government should help with the medical treatment. Financial compensation to the kin of the deceased. We have appealed to the DIG to stop illegitimate arrests,” he added.