Ranbir Kapoor's home decked with lights ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence decorated with bright lights, ahead of the actor's speculated wedding with Alia Bhatt. Security arrangements beefed up outside actor Ranbir Kapoor's Juhu house. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani along with her family had also reached Mumbai on April 12. Couple had fallen in love with each other in 2017. They made their first official appearance as couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.