Rana Kandowalia case: Lawrence Bishnoi leaves from Amritsar Court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi left from Amritsar Court after his hearing in Rana Kandowalia murder case on July 11. He was brought to the state operation cell earlier on July 10 in connection with the same case. Bishnoi was sent to police remand till July 11 in the murder case. Lawrence Bishnoi is also the mastermind in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.