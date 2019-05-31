Ramzan 2019 Indian Army organises ‘iftar’ party in Poonch

The Indian Army organised an ‘iftar’ party during holy month of Ramadan. It was organised in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch yesterday. Large number of people marked their presence in the ‘iftar’ party. During the ongoing sacred month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk for about 30 days. They eat ‘sehri’ (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with ‘iftar’ in the evening.