Rampur By-poll Govt using unfair means to threaten people alleges Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on June 23 referring to the Rampur said the UP government is using unfair means to threaten the people of the region. Rampur by-poll is set to take place on June 23. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, “If polling percentage drops in the by-poll, the blame is also on govt. They wreaked havoc overnight. Jeeps & sirens were everywhere in Rampur. They took people to the Police Station, beat them up & I've heard of some money transfers as well. It is shameful.” “I am a criminal, I accept... so my city has also been presumed to be the same. They can do whatever they want, we have to endure. If I want to stay, I have to endure.”