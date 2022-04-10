‘Ram Van Gaman Circuit’ aims to preserve memories linked to Lord Ram’s stay in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on April 10 said that the aim of the ‘Ram Van Gaman Circuit’ is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. “The aim of Ram Van Gaman Circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists,” the CM said.