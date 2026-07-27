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Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if peace talks with Iran fail

Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if talks with Iran fail

PM Modi meets Skyroot Aerospace founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of India's private space sector

Modi meets Skyroot founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of private space sector

Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'

Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest

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Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

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Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Ram Temple News SC Sets Big Deadline For Ram Temple Theft SIT Demands Status Report In 2 Weeks

Supreme Court orders SIT status report within two weeks in donation case. Court adds forensic auditor to strengthen Ram Temple donation probe. UP government accepts court proposal, expanding SIT to five members.

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Supreme Court orders SIT status report within two weeks in donation case. Court adds forensic auditor to strengthen Ram Temple donation probe. UP government accepts court proposal, expanding SIT to five members.

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Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if peace talks with Iran fail
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Modi meets Skyroot founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of private space sector
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