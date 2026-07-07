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Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Ram Mandir News Temple Trust Appoints Krishna Mohan As New Interim General Secretary

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, appointed newly inducted trustee Krishna Mohan as the Interim General Secretary

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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, appointed newly inducted trustee Krishna Mohan as the Interim General Secretary

Krishna Mohan
RAm Mandir news
ram mandir ayodhya
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