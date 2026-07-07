Ram Mandir News Temple Trust Appoints Krishna Mohan As New Interim General Secretary
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, appointed newly inducted trustee Krishna Mohan as the Interim General Secretary
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, appointed newly inducted trustee Krishna Mohan as the Interim General Secretary