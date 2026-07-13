Ram Mandir News SC Issues Notice To Centre UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft
SC issues notices over alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. Centre, Uttar Pradesh Government and temple trust asked to respond. Petitions seek court-monitored CBI investigation into alleged donation irregularities.
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SC issues notices over alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. Centre, Uttar Pradesh Government and temple trust asked to respond. Petitions seek court-monitored CBI investigation into alleged donation irregularities.