Ram Mandir News How A Ram Temple Jobs Commission Claim Landed An Ex-Trustee Under Investigation
The Ram Mandir donation theft probe has entered a crucial phase. Former trustee Anil Mishra is now under the SIT's scanner. As of now arrested accused has allegedly named Anil Mishra during police questioning.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
The Ram Mandir donation theft probe has entered a crucial phase. Former trustee Anil Mishra is now under the SIT's scanner. As of now arrested accused has allegedly named Anil Mishra during police questioning.