Ram Mandir News Bought iPhone For GF With Stolen Money! Ram Mandir Theft Accuseds Revelation
In the latest Ram Temple donation theft case, fresh confession surfaced today. Accused Avinash Shukla admitted spending nearly ₹19 lakh from stolen donations. He allegedly bought an expensive iPhone as a gift for girlfriend.
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In the latest Ram Temple donation theft case, fresh confession surfaced today. Accused Avinash Shukla admitted spending nearly ₹19 lakh from stolen donations. He allegedly bought an expensive iPhone as a gift for girlfriend.