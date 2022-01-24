Ram Kadam slams CM Uddhav Thackeray over his stand on ‘Hindutva’

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his stand on Hindutva, BJP leader Ram Kadam on January 24 said that he should introspect whether Shiv Sena is following late Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. He said, “Before lecturing on Hindutva, Uddhav Thackeray should introspect whether Shiv Sena is following late Bal Thackeray's ideology, who had said that in politics and life his party will never join Congress, and if such circumstances arise, he would prefer locking party (office).”