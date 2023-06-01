Ram Janmabhoomi’s top body to write letter to PM Modi to invite him to Ayodhya

General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi and Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai spoke to ANI and said that the Trust will be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to arrive in Ayodhya. Speaking further, he said that the date for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is yet to be confirmed, so the Trust will request him to come between December-January 26, 2024. “We will write a letter to PM Modi requesting him to arrive in Ayodhya. Though the date is yet to be confirmed (for the inauguration of the Ram Temple), so we will write to him and request him to come between December-January 26, 2024.”