Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya donates blood

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in Blood Donation Camp at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 17. The mega blood donation camp was held as part of countrywide ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’. He donated blood and urged citizens to come forward and donate blood in the two-week long blood donation drive.