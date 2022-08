Raksha Bandhan: Women tie Rakhi to BSF soldiers at Attari-Wagah border

Women tied Rakhi to BSF soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 11. Celebrations and Giddha were performed at the border on the auspicious occasion. On this day, sisters tie a talisman, called the Rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them.