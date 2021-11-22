Rakesh Tikait takes jibe at Owaisi-BJP bond may ask directly to repeal CAA NRC

On being asked about All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's demand of repealing CAA and NRC, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP share a bond of ‘chacha-bhatija’ (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this on TV, he can just ask directly.”