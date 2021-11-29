{"id":"2921709","source":"DNA","title":"Rakesh Tikait reacts on repeal of Farm Laws in Lok Sabha","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After Lok Sabha passed Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait credited farmers who lost their lives during protest. “MSP is also a disease. The government wants to allow traders to exploit farmers on prices of crops. Farmers' agitation will continue for long,” said BKU leader. ","summary":"After Lok Sabha passed Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait credited farmers who lost their lives during protest. “MSP is also a disease. The government wants to allow traders to exploit farmers on prices of crops. Farmers' agitation will continue for long,” said BKU leader. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-rakesh-tikait-reacts-on-repeal-of-farm-laws-in-lok-sabha-2921709","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007528-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_27.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921709"}