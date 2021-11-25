{"id":"2921187","source":"DNA","title":"Rakesh Tikait demands law on MSP, compensation to deceased farmers","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait attended Maha Dharna in Hyderabad on November 25. While addressing the mediapersons, Tikait said, “Our protest will continue until the central government give compensation to the farmers who lost their lives during protest, talks to farmers and brings a law for MSP”.","summary":"Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait attended Maha Dharna in Hyderabad on November 25. While addressing the mediapersons, Tikait said, “Our protest will continue until the central government give compensation to the farmers who lost their lives during protest, talks to farmers and brings a law for MSP”.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-rakesh-tikait-demands-law-on-msp-compensation-to-deceased-farmers-2921187","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006982-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/nov25v32.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637845802","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921187"}