Rajya Sabha Polls: We objected to two votes but no action was taken, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 11 cleared his stance on the Election Commission’s move on the rejection of the vote cast by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande. “Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that.” Raut told media persons.