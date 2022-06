Rajya Sabha Polls: Piyush Goyal thanks state BJP leadership after his win in Maharashtra

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 10 extended his gratitude towards the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after his victory in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Polls. “I want to thank former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrakant Patil and the entire team for the victory,” he said.