Rajya Sabha Polls JDS leader Srinivasa Gowda casts vote for Congress

JD(S) leader K Srinivasa Gowda on June 10 said that he voted for Congress in the Rajya Sabha Elections. “I have voted for Congress because I love it,” said Gowda. Polling to elect members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana- is underway on June 10.