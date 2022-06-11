Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis calls victory in Maharashtra a ‘happy moment’

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on June 10 lauded the party’s win in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and called it ‘a happy moment’. Expressing his happiness, he said, “It is a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won. Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde have received 48 votes each. Our third candidate has received more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.”