Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP has raised objections on three votes of MVA, says Parag Alavani

Speaking on Rajya Sabha Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parag Alavani on June 10 said that the BJP has raised objections on three votes of Maha Vikas Aghadi. He also informed that the party also requested to hold their votes invalid. Parag Alavani said, “BJP has raised objections on three votes of MVA- Yashomati Thakur of INC, Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena. Objection was raised because two MLAs gave their ballot papers to the polling agents of their parties which is a violation of rules. They can only show their ballots to their agents and not handover them to anyone. BJP has requested the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid.”