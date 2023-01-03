Search icon
Rajouri attack: Burning pyres akin to murder of humanity, says Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina on January 03 went to Dangri village to pay his last respect to the deceased of the terror attack. Speaking with ANI, Ravinder Raina said, “The burning pyres of people is the murder of humanity. Those who committed this crime will be punished by our Army and Police. God will also never forgive these murders. Which kind of bravery is to kill women and children? These cowardly Pakistani terrorists are not worth fighting with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.” Earlier, on the morning of January 03, locals of Dangri village in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir gathered for the last rites.

