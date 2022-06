Rajni Bala killing: Hindu Community stages protest in Jammu

People belonging to the Hindu community who are employed in Kashmir, on June 03 protested in Jammu over the death of school teacher Rajni Bala and demanded security for them. Rajni Bala, 36, was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 31. Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu was raged and protested against the targeted killing of the Hindu teacher.