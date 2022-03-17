Rajnath Singh to inaugurate seven-storey building of DRDO for R&D facility in Bengaluru

he seven-storey building of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 17. DRDO has built the building in record 45 days which would be used as the R&D facility for the indigenous development of fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in Bengaluru. The building would be used for development of Avionics for Fighter Aircrafts Flight Control System for AMCA being undertaken by Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru. Defence Minister is expected to be given a presentation on project inside the building itself, informed DRDO officials.