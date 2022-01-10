Rajnath Singh tests COVID-19 positive with ‘mild symptoms’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 10 informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Taking to his Twitter, he informed that he is under home quarantine and requested everyone in close contact to isolate themselves and get tested. “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.