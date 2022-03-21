Rajnath Singh, Meenakashi Lekhi to attend BJP Legislature Party meeting in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 21 informed that the BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held today at 5 pm in Dehradun. He also informed that the party’s central observers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, will also attend the meeting. “Today there is Party Legislature meeting at 5 pm, and central observers Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi will be present in the meeting,” the acting CM said.