Rajnath Singh lauds BRO personnel says their determination made historic feat possible

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 28 e-inaugurated 27 infra projects constructed by Border Roads Organization (BRO). While addressing the event through video conferencing, the Defence Minister expressed his admiration for the BRO personnel, praising their endurance and resolve. Singh said, “Roads in border areas are not only for strategic needs but also ensure equal participation of remote areas in the development of the nation. Despite the numerous challenges, the patience and determination of the BRO personnel have made this a historic feat.”