Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 22 held a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles in Delhi. The two Ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. “Australia is a proven and trusted partner of India. India and Australia share democratic values, having common visions for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.