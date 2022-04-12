Rajnath Singh extends best wishes to newly-elected Pakistan PM asks him to curb terrorism

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Washington DC on April 12 (local time) extended his best wishes to newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and asked him to curb terrorism in the state."I just want to convey to him to curb terrorism...best wishes with him," he added.He also mentioned that the issue of terrorism was raised during fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, “It's obvious that terrorism issue is raised whenever there are bilateral talks. We discussed the same (during 2+2 talks with US). No question of assurance (by US), we only discussed,” he added.