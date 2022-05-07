Rajnath Singh attends 62nd Raising Day event of Border Roads Organisation in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 07 attended the 62nd Raising Day event of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in New Delhi. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was formed on May 7, 1960 with a primary role to provide road connectivity in India’s border areas. It also creates, upgrades and maintains infrastructure along borders to meet India’s overall tactical and strategic goal.