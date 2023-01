Rajnath Singh arrives in AP’s Siang for the first time since Tawang clash

In an important visit, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang on January 03 for the first time post the Tawang clash. The visit holds certain importance as the Tawang clash was the recent addition to the Indian concerns in regard to Chinese aggression along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The Union Minister will inaugurate several infrastructure projects in the state.