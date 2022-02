Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar promote upcoming movie ‘Badhaai Do’

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar stepped out for promotions of film ‘Badhaai Do’ in Mumbai. The star cast looked ultra-stylish in their super comfy outfits. Both the stars interacted and danced with the fans while their promotion. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' was released in theatres on February 11.