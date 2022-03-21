Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park reopens for tourists after gap of 2 years in Pune

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre reopened for public on March 20 in Pune after a gap of 2 years. Authorities have opened the zoo taking all COVID-19 protocols into mandate. “Over 12,000 people visited the zoo on the first day after the zoo was opened. Over 430 animals of 63 different species are present in the zoo,” said the Zoo Director Rajkumar Jadhav.