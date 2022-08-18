Rajasthan Woman set ablaze by relatives due to monetary dispute in Jaipur

A woman was set ablaze by her relatives over a monetary dispute on August 10 in Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur district in Rajasthan. “A woman was set ablaze on August 10 in Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur. We registered a case under Section 307. She succumbed during treatment on night of August 16. The victim teacher lent some money to others,” said ASP Dharmendra Yadav, Jaipur Rural. “She had reported 2 cases against them of assault and molestation. We conducted investigation and arrested accused. Both parties had recently filed cases against each other. Victim woman for August 10 incident identified 5-6 accused, accused to be arrested,” he added.