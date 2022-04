Rajasthan: Woman gang-raped, murdered in Dausa

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police said that the body of a woman found in a well. "A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The Woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," he added. The investigation is underway.