Rajasthan Widows of soldiers continue protest outside Sachin Pilot’s Jaipur residence

The protest of widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack continued in Jaipur on March 09. They have been protesting outside Sachin Pilot’s residence demanding to meet Priyanka Gandhi to put forward their demands. The women have been staging a dharna for several days in Jaipur. Police allegedly ill-treated women when they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over their demands.