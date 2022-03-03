Rajasthan: Villagers stage protest in Bhilwara after teacher allegedly distributed books against a religion

Villagers along with school students staged a protest after a government school teacher has allegedly distributed books against a particular religion in Bhilwara of Rajasthan. They demanded the suspension of the teacher who has allegedly spread information against a religion by distributing books. While speaking to ANI, Bhilwara Chief District Education Officer Brahma Ram Choudhary said, “A team has been set up to investigate the matter."