Rajasthan: Villagers pay Rs 50 per month for makeshift drinking water arrangement in Deori

In a makeshift arrangement amid water shortage, villagers of Deori village in Jabalpur are paying Rs 50 per month to get drinking water from a private supplier. The private supplier charges Rs 100 from each family. The Sarpanch pays the remaining Rs 50 for each family. “The fee is Rs 100. Rs 50 is charged per family & another Rs 50 is paid by me. 70 families are taking water like this,” said R Saiyam, Village Sarpanch to ANI.