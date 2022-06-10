Rajasthan Three prisoners escape from Banswara District Jail search underway

Three prisoners escaped from Banswara District Jail on June 10, who were under judicial custody in different cases. As per Banswara Jailer Man Singh, the prisoners made a hole in the wall of the cell and later used blankets as a rope to cross the outer boundary of the jail. According to Banswara Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena, “The incident occurred between 2 am to 3 am. All the three accused were around 20-22 years of age. Police have now launched a manhunt to trace the absconding trio. We are investigating the matter and the three absconding prisoners will be caught soon.”