Rajasthan school teacher sacked for celebrating Pak victory over India in T20 WC

A school teacher in Udaipur, Rajasthan was terminated from her job after she expressed joy at Pakistan's victory against India in T20 World Cup match. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers on October 27 reached the school campus and hoisted the national flag to show their protest. The teacher, Nafisa Atari, was working at the Neerja Modi School in Udaipur. She had put up a status on WhatsApp expressing happiness at India's loss against Pakistan. In the post, Nafisa had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, ‘Jeet gaye, we won’.